Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship (WCS) 2023 inizierà il 5 agostoVINCITORI DEI CAMPIONATI INTERNAZIONALI EUROPEI POKÉMON 2023Diablo IV, retrospettiva sull'open beta: dai feedback al cambiamentoFuorisalone 2023: oggi l’evento Il Design nei Videogame di IntelAnticipazioni sulla terza stagione di Doc - Nelle tue mani: cast e ...Sequestrate due tonnellate di cocaina in mare aperto al largo della ...Finanziere si toglie la vita sparandosi in auto a Guidonia MontecelioDonna trovata morta in un sacco a pelo su un prato alpino vicino a ...Madeline Smith, la donna che testa la fedeltà dei mariti per ...Pallavolo in lutto: il commovente addio di una giocatrice della Igor ...Ultime Blog

VIMworld Introduces Digital Companion Pets with Massive Rewards

VIMworld Introduces

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
VIMworld Introduces Digital Companion Pets with Massive Rewards (Di lunedì 17 aprile 2023)                                                                 Up to $25,000 Jackpots in 170+ Digital Pets Variations Highlight Major Release SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/

VIMworld, the immersive play-to-win-and-earn NFT platform has launched several new features, and these are game-changers! The new Incubation and Companion features introduce a whole new level of excitement to the VIMworld community, unlocking Rewards, unique utilities and a new generation of NFT Companion that enhances a SmartNFT VIM's performance. The new VIMworld leaderboard meanwhile, gets completely revamped to make sure top performers in multiple categories get recognized and rewarded. Incubation ReleasedThe Incubation feature starts when an EGG, Incubator, and ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

VIMworld Introduces Digital Companion Pets with Massive Rewards

VIMworld, the immersive play-to-win-and-earn NFT platform has launched several new features, and these are game-changers! The new Incubation and Companion features introduce a whole new level of ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : VIMworld Introduces
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : VIMworld Introduces VIMworld Introduces Digital Companion Pets