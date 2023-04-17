VIMworld Introduces Digital Companion Pets with Massive Rewards (Di lunedì 17 aprile 2023) Up to $25,000 Jackpots in 170+ Digital Pets Variations Highlight Major Release SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/
VIMworld, the immersive play-to-win-and-earn NFT platform has launched several new features, and these are game-changers! The new Incubation and Companion features introduce a whole new level of excitement to the VIMworld community, unlocking Rewards, unique utilities and a new generation of NFT Companion that enhances a SmartNFT VIM's performance. The new VIMworld leaderboard meanwhile, gets completely revamped to make sure top performers in multiple categories get recognized and rewarded. Incubation ReleasedThe Incubation feature starts when an EGG, Incubator, and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
