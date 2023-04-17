The 133rd China Import and Export Fair Kicks Off Today (Di lunedì 17 aprile 2023) GUANGZHOU, China, April 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The 133rd China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair" or "the Fair") opened Today. At the opening ceremony of the 133rd China Import and Export Fair and the 2nd Pearl River International Trade Forum held the day before, He Lifeng, member of the 20th CPC Central Committee Political Bureau and Vice Premier of China, delivered a video speech and announced the opening. "President Xi Jinping has repeatedly put forward requirements for building a trade powerhouse, pointing out the direction for the development of foreign trade," remarked He Lifeng. "The 133rd Canton ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The 133rd China Import and Export Fair Kicks Off TodayGUANGZHOU, China, April 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ The 133 rd China Import and Export Fair ('Canton Fair' or 'the Fair') opened today. At the opening ceremony of the 133rd China Import and Export Fair and the 2nd Pearl River International Trade Forum held the day before, He Lifeng, member of the 20 th CPC Central Committee Political Bureau and Vice Premier of ...
133rd Canton Fair Promotion Activities Received Wide Attention from Nordic Business CommunitiesFor latest news regarding the upcoming 133rd Canton Fair, please register at https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUserMediaType=16 . Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/...
A Fully Restarted Canton Fair Attracts the Attention of the Middle East MarketTaking into account the unique characteristics of the local market, the delegation conducted an array of publicity and promotional activities, such as: The 133rd Canton Fair will fully resume ...
Canton Fair in full swing in springThe 133rd Canton Fair is no exception. It has shown more vitality and possibility than ever, resuming the first large-scale offline trade show since the outbreak of COVID-19 three years ago.
Canton Fair provides platform for Pakistani entrepreneurs to showcase products, servicesThe Canton Fair provides an excellent platform for Pakistani entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services to potential investors, buyers, and partners all around the world, said Muhammad ...
