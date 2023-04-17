The 133rd China Import and Export Fair Kicks Off Today

(Di lunedì 17 aprile 2023) GUANGZHOU,, April 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/Theand("Canton" or "the") opened. At the opening ceremony of theandand the 2nd Pearl River International Trade Forum held the day before, He Lifeng, member of the 20th CPC Central Committee Political Bureau and Vice Premier of, delivered a video speech and announced the opening. "President Xi Jinping has repeatedly put forward requirements for building a trade powerhouse, pointing out the direction for the development of foreign trade," remarked He Lifeng. "TheCanton ...

GUANGZHOU, China, April 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 133rd China Import and Export Fair ('Canton Fair' or 'Fair') opened today. At the opening ceremony of the China Import and Export Fair and the 2nd Pearl River International Trade Forum held the day before, He Lifeng, member of the 20th CPC Central Committee Political Bureau and Vice Premier of China, delivered a video speech and announced the opening.

The 133rd Canton Fair is no exception. It has shown more vitality and possibility than ever, resuming the first large-scale offline trade show since the outbreak of COVID-19 three years ago.The Canton Fair provides an excellent platform for Pakistani entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services to potential investors, buyers, and partners all around the world, said Muhammad ...