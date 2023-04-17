IMPACT: Sami Callihan si ribella ai The Design e costa loro la vittoria nel match di Rebellion (Di lunedì 17 aprile 2023) Callihan è ancora una volta la Death Machine, e si è scagliato contro i Design a IMPACT Rebellion. Callihan è costato a se stesso, Deaner, Angels e Big Kon un handicap tag team match contro Dirty Dango, Joe Hendry e Santino Marella quando, a fine match, Deaner ha dato a Callihan una mazza da usare su Santino e Callihan ha invece colpito Deaner con essa. Poi si è allontanato e Marella ha colpito Deaner con il Cobra per la vittoria. Dopo l’incontro, Callihan ha postato su Twitter per proclamare che “la Death Machine è tornata“, come si può vedere qui sotto: Eat shit, you stupid son of a bitch.There is nobody better at the long game than me.The DEATH MACHINE is ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... Zona_Wrestling : IMPACT: Sami Callihan si ribella ai The Design e costa loro la vittoria nel match di Rebellion… -
Biennale Architettura 2023 - Partecipazioni Nazionali... Curatori/Espositori: Ahmed Sami Abd Elrahman, Marina Tornatora, Ottavio Amaro, Ghada Farouk, ... Die Zusammenarbeiter & TRNSFRM eG (Christian Schöningh), Impact Hub (Sascha Stremming), LXSY Architekten ...
Impact 13.04.2023 L’ultimo Rodeo Zona Wrestling
Genshin Impact Version 3.5: How to clear Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss – tips and tricksThe ultimate challenge of Genshin Impact Version 3.5 is here ... As a reminder, Kairagis need to be defeated at the same time to avoid their HP-refilling mechanic. The first half of Chamber 2 sees the ...
What April 2023's New Moon And Solar Eclipse In Aries Means For Your Zodiac Sign, Per An AstrologerThe new moon and solar eclipse in Aries is happening on April 19, 2023. This cosmic combo will encourage you to take big risks and have confidence in yourself. The astrological event impacts all ...
IMPACT SamiSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : IMPACT Sami