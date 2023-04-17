IMPACT: Nick Aldis firma con la compagnia (Di lunedì 17 aprile 2023) Nick Aldis ha fatto la sua apparizione ad IMPACT Rebellion, rivelando di aver concluso le trattative con il presidente di IMPACT Scott D’Amore per tornare ufficialmente nella federazione. Aldis era al tavolo di commento per il match valido per il titolo mondiale tra Maclin e Kushida, match che si è concluso con la vittoria di Maclin. .@RealNickAldis is BACK in IMPACT Wrestling! #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/VTigu0fXmH— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 17, 2023 Leggi su zonawrestling
