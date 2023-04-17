Fuorisalone 2023: oggi l’evento Il Design nei Videogame di IntelAnticipazioni sulla terza stagione di Doc - Nelle tue mani: cast e ...Sequestrate due tonnellate di cocaina in mare aperto al largo della ...Finanziere si toglie la vita sparandosi in auto a Guidonia MontecelioDonna trovata morta in un sacco a pelo su un prato alpino vicino a ...Madeline Smith, la donna che testa la fedeltà dei mariti per ...Pallavolo in lutto: il commovente addio di una giocatrice della Igor ...Angelina Mango: la stella in ascesa di Amici 2023Bullismo online: la storia di una ragazzina insultata e emarginata a ...Tennis: ladri (forse italiani) aggrediscono Grigor Dimitrov a ...Ultime Blog

Impact | Nick Aldis effettua il suo ritorno e confronta subito il nuovo campione del mondo Steve Maclin

Impact Nick

Impact: Nick Aldis effettua il suo ritorno e confronta subito il nuovo campione del mondo Steve Maclin (Di lunedì 17 aprile 2023) Impact Wrestling ha messo sotto contratto uno dei free agent più caldi nel panorama attuale del Pro Wrestling, nel corso di Rebellion 2023 abbiamo infatti assistito al ritorno di Nick Aldis. Il fu Magnus si è seduto al tavolo di commento in vista del match con in palio il vacante Impact World Championship tra Steve Maclin e Kushida. Aldis punta subito al titolo mondiale Una volta avvicinatosi al tavolo di commento, Nick Aldis ha svelato non solo di aver firmato con Impact Wrestling ma anche che il suo obiettivo è quello di riconquistare l’Impact World Championship. Per questo motivo Aldis ha voluto assistere in prima fila al match tra ...
Impact: Nick Aldis effettua il suo ritorno e confronta subito il nuovo campione del mondo Steve Maclin

