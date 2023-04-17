Madeline Smith, la donna che testa la fedeltà dei mariti per ...Pallavolo in lutto: il commovente addio di una giocatrice della Igor ...Angelina Mango: la stella in ascesa di Amici 2023Bullismo online: la storia di una ragazzina insultata e emarginata a ...Tennis: ladri (forse italiani) aggrediscono Grigor Dimitrov a ...Scuola primaria di San Vero Milis sotto accusa per preghiere e canti ...Automobilista ubriaco sfonda il cancello della caserma dei ...ELIUD KIPCHOGE: QUANTI SOLDI GUADAGNERÀ NELLA MARATONA DI BOSTON?Equipaggiamento ufficiale NBA in PGA TOUR 2K23FARMING SIMULATOR COMPIE 15 ANNI Ultime Blog

EBMI INKED MOA WITH SFIO TO BUILD A WORLD-CLASSS INTEGRATIVE CARE FACILITY IN PALAWAN, PHILIPPINES (Di lunedì 17 aprile 2023) MANILA, PHILIPPINES, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/

European Biological Medicine Inc., a subsidiary of European Wellness Biomedical Group (EW Group) has INKED a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) WITH Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (SFIO) to BUILD a WORLD-class INTEGRATIVE CARE FACILITY in PALAWAN, PHILIPPINES under the MORAYA project, a real estate development company BUILDing wellness-oriented communities. The MoA was signed Prof. Dato' Sri Mike Chan, Chairman of EW Group and Jefferson D. Lacson, Founder of SFIO. Through this partnership, both parties will develop and operate MORAYA's INTEGRATIVE and Holistic Medicine FACILITY, an eight-hectare ...
