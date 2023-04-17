Chelsea-Real Madrid in tv: data, orario e diretta streaming Champions League 2022/2023 (Di lunedì 17 aprile 2023) La data, l’orario, la diretta tv e lo streaming di Chelsea-Real Madrid, match valevole per il ritorno dei quarti di Champions League 2023/2023. A Stamford Bridge va in scena il secondo round di un confronto finora senza storia. All’andata ha vinto il Real 2-0, con il Chelsea che ha anche chiuso in 10 per l’espulsione di Chilwell. Difficile pensare che sei giorni dopo le cose possano cambiare e i blues conquistare un clamoroso passaggio del turno. Nel calcio mai dire mai, ma i blancos partiranno ovviamente favoriti. La partita andrà in scena alle ore 21:00 della giornata di martedì 11 aprile e sarà trasmessa in diretta tv su Sky Sport ...Leggi su sportface
Advertising
Chelsea-Real Madrid - Champions League : programma - orario - tv e streaming
Chelsea-Real Madrid (Champions League - 18-04-2023 ore 21 : 00 ) : formazioni - quote - pronostici. Blancos vicini alla semifinale
Pronostici calcio - Chelsea - Real Madrid : Gol 1° tempo a 4.33
Chelsea vs Real Madrid – probabili formazioni
Chelsea - Real di Champions sarà arbitrata dall'italiano Orsato
Arbitro Chelsea-Real Madrid : a Stamford Bridge ci sarà Orsato
Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... RMadridFrance_ : ??OFFICIEL | Daniele Orsato arbitrera Chelsea - Real Madrid. - ActuFoot_ : ?? BUUUUUUUUUTT DE BENZEMAAAAAAA !!! ?? REAL MADRID ???? 1-0 ?????????????? CHELSEA - ActuFoot_ : ?? BUUUUUUUUUTT DE MARCO ASENSIO !!! ?? REAL MADRID ???? 2-0 ?????????????? CHELSEA - NoahWu17 : RT @LosMadridistas_: ?? Daniel Orsato sera l'arbitre du match Chelsea ?? Real Madrid. - malicksow55 : RT @actu_football_f: ??OFFICIEL ?? Daniele Orsato arbitrera Chelsea - Real Madrid. -
Chelsea RealSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Chelsea Real