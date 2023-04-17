BENY Expands Its Strategic Layout Of Clean Energy for The UK Market (Di lunedì 17 aprile 2023) WENZHOU, China, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/
BENY announced that it would debut its latest EV charging+EMS+PV System at the Fully Charged LIVE, which kicks off from April 28-30 with the booth of J42. The show marks BENY's first appearance at Auto Show, demonstrating its commitment to the new Energy Market in the UK. BENY will announce the debut of its new OCPP EV charger, which can charge an electric vehicle overnight and is compatible with all EV models. It offers smart features, allowing customers to configure settings and control charging, and can be bundled with BENY home solar systems. BENY's OCPP EV charger is now available worldwide, which serves as backup power supply for homes and small businesses via its vehicle-to-grid direct current configuration. Tim Wu, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
