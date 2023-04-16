LIVE Ian Nepomniachtchi-Ding Liren, Mondiale scacchi 2023 in DIRETTA: linea del Sistema di Londra in stile Kamsky per il cinese (Di domenica 16 aprile 2023) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE BIANCO: Ding Liren; NERO: Nepomniachtchi 11:21 10… O-O 11. Te1. In questa linea metà delle 10 partite giocate vedono Kamsky con il Bianco. 11:19 Nella quasi totalità dei casi qui i risultati sono due: vittoria del Bianco o patta. Molto raramente il Nero riesce a sfondare. Per sviluppo dei pezzi e struttura pedonale la posizione è fondamentalmente pari. 11:17 10. O-O L’arrocco corto è popolare almeno quanto 10. Ae2 qui. 11:16 8… Ad6 9. Axd6 Dxd6. Questa è tutta linea principale a partire dall’ottava del Bianco. 11:14 Gli archivi mostrano numerose partite giocate da Gata Kamsky, sfidante per il titolo Mondiale FIDE nel 1996 (perse contro Karpov), in anni recenti, dal 2015 in poi, ... Leggi su oasport (Di domenica 16 aprile 2023) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LABIANCO:; NERO:11:21 10… O-O 11. Te1. In questametà delle 10 partite giocate vedonocon il Bianco. 11:19 Nella quasi totalità dei casi qui i risultati sono due: vittoria del Bianco o patta. Molto raramente il Nero riesce a sfondare. Per sviluppo dei pezzi e struttura pedonale la posizione è fondamentalmente pari. 11:17 10. O-O L’arrocco corto è popolare almeno quanto 10. Ae2 qui. 11:16 8… Ad6 9. Axd6 Dxd6. Questa è tuttaprincipale a partire dall’ottava del Bianco. 11:14 Gli archivi mostrano numerose partite giocate da Gata, sfidante per il titoloFIDE nel 1996 (perse contro Karpov), in anni recenti, dal 2015 in poi, ...

