LIVE Ian Nepomniachtchi-Ding Liren, Mondiale scacchi 2023 in DIRETTA: il Sistema di Londra non appare piacevole per il russo (Di domenica 16 aprile 2023) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE BIANCO: Ding Liren; NERO: Nepomniachtchi 11:51 15. Cxd7 Dxd7 arrivano, ora dovrebbe esserci 16. a5 che blocca i pedoni a e b del Nero. 11:50 Ecco la posizione. '14…Nd7 is inaccurate and I think he (Nepomniachtchi) is drifting' – @anishgiri #NepoDing pic.twitter.com/VhjkdbS40Q — ChesscomLIVE (@ChesscomLIVE) April 16, 2023 11:49 Sta per scendere sotto l'ora e 40 a disposizione Ding Liren, una e mezza per Nepomniachtchi. 11:45 14… Cd7 è la conferma che Nepomniachtchi probabilmente sta trovando difficoltà a interpretare questa posizione. Ora il Bianco può alternativamente rendere molto ariosa la posizione con un ...

