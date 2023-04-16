LIVE Ian Nepomniachtchi-Ding Liren, Mondiale scacchi 2023 in DIRETTA: il Sistema di Londra compare nel match (Di domenica 16 aprile 2023) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE BIANCO: Ding Liren; NERO: Nepomniachtchi 11:02 3… c5 4. e3 Cc6 5. Cbd2 cxd4 6. exd4 Af5. Il Sistema di Londra è quell’apertura in cui il Bianco inserisce un setup, se non fisso, quasi, nel quale i rischi sono relativamente bassi. 11:00 Si comincia! 1. d4 Cf6 2. Cf3 d5 3. Af4. Pensiamo che dopo aver visto il Sistema di Londra in un match Mondiale nel 2023 abbiamo visto tutto. 10:57 I due sono già alla scacchiera, aspettano il deputato alla prima mossa simbolica e poi Ding giocherà quella reale. 10:54 Resta da scoprire se anche oggi il russo cercherà di guardare molto intensamente il cinese, cosa che ieri ha ... Leggi su oasport (Di domenica 16 aprile 2023) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LABIANCO:; NERO:11:02 3… c5 4. e3 Cc6 5. Cbd2 cxd4 6. exd4 Af5. Ildiè quell’apertura in cui il Bianco inserisce un setup, se non fisso, quasi, nel quale i rischi sono relativamente bassi. 11:00 Si comincia! 1. d4 Cf6 2. Cf3 d5 3. Af4. Pensiamo che dopo aver visto ildiin unnelabbiamo visto tutto. 10:57 I due sono già allaera, aspettano il deputato alla prima mossa simbolica e poigiocherà quella reale. 10:54 Resta da scoprire se anche oggi il russo cercherà di guardare molto intensamente il cinese, cosa che ieri ha ...

