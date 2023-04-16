Scuola primaria di San Vero Milis sotto accusa per preghiere e canti ...Automobilista ubriaco sfonda il cancello della caserma dei ...ELIUD KIPCHOGE: QUANTI SOLDI GUADAGNERÀ NELLA MARATONA DI BOSTON?Equipaggiamento ufficiale NBA in PGA TOUR 2K23FARMING SIMULATOR COMPIE 15 ANNI LG AMPLIA I SERVIZI DI CLOUD GAMING SUI PROPRI TVPUBG MOBILE e BERBRICK insieme per portare le iconiche figure sul ...DE-EXIT - Eternal Matters debutta oggi su PC e consoleGTA Online: Avventurati fuoristrada con il nuovo Karin BoorStraordinario Musetti: a Monte Carlo batte Djokovic e sarà un derby ...Ultime Blog

LIVE Ian Nepomniachtchi-Ding Liren | Mondiale scacchi 2023 in DIRETTA | il Sistema di Londra compare nel match

LIVE Ian

LIVE Ian Nepomniachtchi-Ding Liren, Mondiale scacchi 2023 in DIRETTA: il Sistema di Londra compare nel match (Di domenica 16 aprile 2023) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE BIANCO: Ding Liren; NERO: Nepomniachtchi 11:02 3… c5 4. e3 Cc6 5. Cbd2 cxd4 6. exd4 Af5. Il Sistema di Londra è quell’apertura in cui il Bianco inserisce un setup, se non fisso, quasi, nel quale i rischi sono relativamente bassi. 11:00 Si comincia! 1. d4 Cf6 2. Cf3 d5 3. Af4. Pensiamo che dopo aver visto il Sistema di Londra in un match Mondiale nel 2023 abbiamo visto tutto. 10:57 I due sono già alla scacchiera, aspettano il deputato alla prima mossa simbolica e poi Ding giocherà quella reale. 10:54 Resta da scoprire se anche oggi il russo cercherà di guardare molto intensamente il cinese, cosa che ieri ha ...
