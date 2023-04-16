LIVE Ian Nepomniachtchi-Ding Liren, Mondiale scacchi 2023 in DIRETTA: il cinese cerca il recupero immediato (Di domenica 16 aprile 2023) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE BIANCO: Ding Liren; NERO: Nepomniachtchi 10:51 Varie novità sono emerse in queste ventiquattr’ore. I media russi, per esempio, si sono lasciati sfuggire che a capo del team che aiuta Nepomniachtchi c’è Vladimir Kramnik, il quale detronizzò Garry Kasparov in quota PCA e poi vinse anche il match di riunificazione (tra mille polemiche e il celebre toiletgate) contro Veselin Topalov. 10:48 Anish Giri, che commenta per chess.com e chess24, subito si è dato a un po’ di giusta autoironia. Game 6 of the World Chess Championship Match is to start in less than two hours. Just be a good friend and retweet. — Anish Giri (@anishgiri) April 16, 2023 10:45 Buon mattino a tutti: bentornati al match Mondiale ... Leggi su oasport (Di domenica 16 aprile 2023) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LABIANCO:; NERO:10:51 Varie novità sono emerse in queste ventiquattr’ore. I media russi, per esempio, si sono lasciati sfuggire che a capo del team che aiutac’è Vladimir Kramnik, il quale detronizzò Garry Kasparov in quota PCA e poi vinse anche il match di riunificazione (tra mille polemiche e il celebre toiletgate) contro Veselin Topalov. 10:48 Anish Giri, che commenta per chess.com e chess24, subito si è dato a un po’ di giusta autoironia. Game 6 of the World Chess Championship Match is to start in less than two hours. Just be a good friend and retweet. — Anish Giri (@anishgiri) April 16,10:45 Buon mattino a tutti: bentornati al match...

