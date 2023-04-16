LIVE Ian Nepomniachtchi-Ding Liren, Mondiale scacchi 2023 in DIRETTA: il cinese attacca per prendersi la seconda vittoria e la parità nel match (Di domenica 16 aprile 2023) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE BIANCO: Ding Liren; NERO: Nepomniachtchi 14:19 Mezz’ora per Nepomniachtchi al fine di arrivare alla 40a. 14:17 36. Ce3 Si porta verso l’ala di Re Ding con il Cavallo, mossa che obbliga il Nero a prendere provvedimenti immediati e a lasciare, come detto, il piano di promozione del pedone a in sospeso perché il Bianco gli creerà tanti problemi dall’altra parte, molto più urgenti. 14:15 Fugge il pedone a di Nepo, 35… a4. Ora però Ding non andrà alla caccia di questo per numerose ragioni. 14:14 Meno di 13 minuti per Ding, che dovrebbe giocare 35. Cxc4 con guadagno di materiale. E lo fa, infatti. 14:12 La coppia di errori per ora decisiva (sbaglia bene chi sbaglia per ... Leggi su oasport (Di domenica 16 aprile 2023) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LABIANCO:; NERO:14:19 Mezz’ora peral fine di arrivare alla 40a. 14:17 36. Ce3 Si porta verso l’ala di Recon il Cavallo, mossa che obbliga il Nero a prendere provvedimenti immediati e a lasciare, come detto, il piano di promozione del pedone a in sospeso perché il Bianco gli creerà tanti problemi dall’altra parte, molto più urgenti. 14:15 Fugge il pedone a di Nepo, 35… a4. Ora perònon andrà alla caccia di questo per numerose ragioni. 14:14 Meno di 13 minuti per, che dovrebbe giocare 35. Cxc4 con guadagno di materiale. E lo fa, infatti. 14:12 La coppia di errori per ora decisiva (sbaglia bene chi sbaglia per ...

