LIVE Ian Nepomniachtchi-Ding Liren | Mondiale scacchi 2023 in DIRETTA | il cinese attacca per prendersi la seconda vittoria e la parità nel match

LIVE Ian Nepomniachtchi-Ding Liren - Mondiale scacchi 2023 in DIRETTA : il cinese attacca - ma rischia di veder svanire le chance ed è sotto con il tempo
LIVE Ian Nepomniachtchi-Ding Liren - Mondiale scacchi 2023 in DIRETTA : il cinese attacca - ma deve essere preciso
LIVE Ian Nepomniachtchi-Ding Liren - Mondiale scacchi 2023 in DIRETTA : il cinese trova un’importante 25a mossa
LIVE Ian Nepomniachtchi-Ding Liren - Mondiale scacchi 2023 in DIRETTA : il cinese spinge per cercare un vantaggio nella partita
LIVE Ian Nepomniachtchi-Ding Liren - Mondiale scacchi 2023 in DIRETTA : il russo a disagio dopo l’apertura - occasione per il cinese
LIVE Ian Nepomniachtchi-Ding Liren - Mondiale scacchi 2023 in DIRETTA : buona posizione per il cinese in uscita dall’apertura
Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... OA_Sport : DIRETTA LIVE - Ian Nepomniachtchi e Ding Liren tornano a sfidarsi nella sesta partita del match mondiale. Il cinese…
