LIVE Ian Nepomniachtchi-Ding Liren, Mondiale scacchi 2023 in DIRETTA: buona posizione per il cinese in uscita dall’apertura (Di domenica 16 aprile 2023) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE BIANCO: Ding Liren; NERO: Nepomniachtchi 12:07 17… Tfc8 di Nepomniachtchi è una mossa che sostiene la Donna, ma contemporaneamente chiude la Torre ancora sita in a8 creando qualche difficoltà in più di movimento. 12:06 Ora per Nepomniachtchi scelte difficili in fase di valutazione: deve stare attento a quale Torre utilizzare con più profitto. 12:04 E difatti compare 17. Df3, finora davvero sempre preciso Ding Liren. 12:01 Dopo la prima ora di oggi si può dire che Ding abbia vinto la battaglia in apertura, ora resta da capire come potrà affrontare questa fase in cui può aumentare la pressione con 17. Df3 (che ha anche il merito di collegare le Torri). 11:58 Potremmo essere di ... Leggi su oasport (Di domenica 16 aprile 2023) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LABIANCO:; NERO:12:07 17… Tfc8 diè una mossa che sostiene la Donna, ma contemporaneamente chiude la Torre ancora sita in a8 creando qualche difficoltà in più di movimento. 12:06 Ora perscelte difficili in fase di valutazione: deve stare attento a quale Torre utilizzare con più profitto. 12:04 E difatti compare 17. Df3, finora davvero sempre preciso. 12:01 Dopo la prima ora di oggi si può dire cheabbia vinto la battaglia in apertura, ora resta da capire come potrà affrontare questa fase in cui può aumentare la pressione con 17. Df3 (che ha anche il merito di collegare le Torri). 11:58 Potremmo essere di ...

