Tennis: ladri (forse italiani) aggrediscono Grigor Dimitrov a ...Scuola primaria di San Vero Milis sotto accusa per preghiere e canti ...Automobilista ubriaco sfonda il cancello della caserma dei ...ELIUD KIPCHOGE: QUANTI SOLDI GUADAGNERÀ NELLA MARATONA DI BOSTON?Equipaggiamento ufficiale NBA in PGA TOUR 2K23FARMING SIMULATOR COMPIE 15 ANNI LG AMPLIA I SERVIZI DI CLOUD GAMING SUI PROPRI TVPUBG MOBILE e BERBRICK insieme per portare le iconiche figure sul ...DE-EXIT - Eternal Matters debutta oggi su PC e consoleGTA Online: Avventurati fuoristrada con il nuovo Karin BoorUltime Blog

DIRETTA MotoGP | GP Austin 2023 LIVE | Bagnaia finisce a terra | che occasione persa

DIRETTA MotoGP

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©

zazoom
Commenta
DIRETTA MotoGP, GP Austin 2023 LIVE: Bagnaia finisce a terra, che occasione persa (Di domenica 16 aprile 2023) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE -13 Pensavamo che Bagnaia avesse imparato dagli errori del passato, ma evidentemente non è così. 2 cadute in 3 GP sono davvero tante. Non ha capitalizzato la doppia assenza di Marc Marquez e oggi perde punti pesanti nei confronti di Quartararo. -13 CADUTO Bagnaia! Incredibile, secondo 0 consecutivo nella gara della domenica dopo il GP d’Argentina. -14 Marini adesso è davvero molto vicino a Quartararo. -14 CADUTA PER JACK MILLER! Ha spinto troppo per provare a colmare il gap dai primi due. Ora Quartararo diventa 3°, Marini 4° e Bezzecchi 5°. -14 Rins continua a tallonare Bagnaia come un’ombra, Miller si porta ad un solo secondo dalla coppia di testa. -15 Per ora non è il Bagnaia di ieri, la Ducati tende anche ad impennarsi in accelerazione. ...
Leggi su oasport
Advertising

twitter Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... SkySportMotoGP : ?????????????? ?????????????????????? Domina la Gara Sprint di Austin I RISULTATI ? - SkySportMotoGP : ???????? ?????? ?????????? ???? ???????????? 2:01.892 strepitoso per Pecco I RISULTATI ? - SkySportMotoGP : ?? ???????????? ?????????? ???? ???? ???? ?????????? ???? ????????????! ??° ???? ?????????? ???????????????? I RISULTATI ? - maron_barbara : RT @RadioLiveGP: ?? PODCAST IN DIRETTA: MotoGP | GP Americhe 2023 - Commento LIVE Sprint Race su @Spreaker #laradiodeimotori #livegp #motogp… - maron_barbara : RT @RadioLiveGP: ?? PODCAST IN DIRETTA: MotoGP | GP Americhe 2023 - Commento LIVE Gara su @Spreaker #laradiodeimotori #motogp #radiolivegp h… -

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : DIRETTA MotoGP
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : DIRETTA MotoGP DIRETTA MotoGP Austin 2023 LIVE