DIRETTA MotoGP | GP Austin 2023 LIVE | Bagnaia finisce a terra | che occasione persa

(Di domenica 16 aprile 2023) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA-13 Pensavamo cheavesse imparato dagli errori del passato, ma evidentemente non è così. 2 cadute in 3 GP sono davvero tante. Non ha capitalizzato la doppia assenza di Marc Marquez e oggi perde punti pesanti nei confronti di Quartararo. -13 CADUTO! Incredibile, secondo 0 consecutivo nella gara della domenica dopo il GP d’Argentina. -14 Marini adesso è davvero molto vicino a Quartararo. -14 CADUTA PER JACK MILLER! Ha spinto troppo per provare a colmare il gap dai primi due. Ora Quartararo diventa 3°, Marini 4° e Bezzecchi 5°. -14 Rins continua a tallonarecome un’ombra, Miller si porta ad un solo secondo dalla coppia di testa. -15 Per ora non è ildi ieri, la Ducati tende anche ad impennarsi in accelerazione. ...