Premier | De Zerbi stende il Chelsea | Tottenham ko al 95'! Haaland trascina il City | Guardiola a -3 dalla vetta

Il Brighton di De Zerbi batte anche il Chelsea: la squadra del tecnico italiano gioca il miglior calcio della Premier LeagueIl Brighton di Roberto De Zerbi , sbarcato solo qualche mese fa in Inghilterra, gioca il miglior calcio della Premier League . Le uniche squadre allo stesso livello di estetica sono il Manchester ...
Chelsea, crisi profonda: contro De Zerbi l'ennesimo ko... che a Stamford Bridge deve arrendersi al cospetto del Brighton di De Zerbi, capace di rimontare l'iniziale svantaggio firmato Gallagher. Un dodicesimo ko in Premier League per la squadra di Lampard .
Brighton show: domina anche in casa del Chelsea. Tonfo TottenhamLa squadra di De Zerbi, che ora ha 49 punti in 29 partite, gioca di gran lunga il miglior calcio della Premier e chiude il primo tempo con 12 tiri, il massimo per un avversario dei Blues nel loro ...
