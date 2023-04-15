ELIUD KIPCHOGE: QUANTI SOLDI GUADAGNERÀ NELLA MARATONA DI BOSTON?Equipaggiamento ufficiale NBA in PGA TOUR 2K23FARMING SIMULATOR COMPIE 15 ANNI LG AMPLIA I SERVIZI DI CLOUD GAMING SUI PROPRI TVPUBG MOBILE e BERBRICK insieme per portare le iconiche figure sul ...DE-EXIT - Eternal Matters debutta oggi su PC e consoleGTA Online: Avventurati fuoristrada con il nuovo Karin BoorStraordinario Musetti: a Monte Carlo batte Djokovic e sarà un derby ...EA SPORTS PGA TOUR - prossimi miglioramenti e correzioniSVELATO IMMORTALS OF AVEUMUltime Blog

LECCO CITY – Does Fabrizio Chinaglia really live in the Suite apartments "Casette di Osvaldo"? What we found out

LECCO CITY

LECCO CITY – Does Fabrizio Chinaglia really live in the Suite apartments “Casette di Osvaldo”? What we found out (Di sabato 15 aprile 2023) Over time, we have been able to observe the famous manager Fabrizio Chinaglia carefully. He often shares photos and videos of fantastic places he stays on his social media, such as the various prestigious accommodations for his business trips or the numerous villas with fantastic views and swimming pools around Italy. Indeed, the renowned manager, due to his frequent business travels around Italy, often changes his place of residence, but he always chooses high-level locations. This has been noticed not only by us but also by many people who follow him assiduously on various channels. However, something particularly surprised us in recent days: it seems that the well-known agent was seen at the Casette di Osvaldo in LECCO. The strangeness in all this is that Fabrizio ...
