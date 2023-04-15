Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... noeemisimone : se qualcuno dei miei moots va a questo show fatemelo sapere così ci vediamo???? harry: madrid e campovolo louis:… - LucaDColella : RT @CronacheTweet: Show tutto italiano tra le panchine di Tottenham e Brighton. I due allenatori, Stellini e De Zerbi, si sono resi protago… - CronacheTweet : Show tutto italiano tra le panchine di Tottenham e Brighton. I due allenatori, Stellini e De Zerbi, si sono resi pr… -

Il Brighton riprende la sua corsa verso l'Europa. Sbancando Stamford Bridge, dove il Chelsea perde per la terza volta su tre con Frank Lampard al timone, dominando come il

Brighton show: domina anche in casa del Chelsea. Tonfo Tottenham La Gazzetta dello Sport

Julio Enciso fired into the top corner to boost Brighton's European dreams with a historic win at Stamford Bridge, which deepens Chelsea's troubles.MARK Helm struck the first two goals of his senior career as Albion clinched a precious three points with a 3-2 win over high-flying Sheffield Wednesday.