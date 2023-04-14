Straordinario Musetti: a Monte Carlo batte Djokovic e sarà un derby ...EA SPORTS PGA TOUR - prossimi miglioramenti e correzioniSVELATO IMMORTALS OF AVEUMThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Terzo Trailer UfficialeCRISTINA D’AVENA SBARCA NEL MONDO DEI VIDEOGIOCHIArriva DJI Inspire 3 - il drone cinematografico Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2.0 - Trailer ufficialeNuovi titoli Bandai Namco disponibili su GeForce NOWAEROBIE PRO RING: IL DISCO DEI RECORD PER IL DIVERTIMENTO E IL ...Cyberpunk 2077: nuova modalità Ray Tracing OverdriveUltime Blog

YuppTV launches Videograph at NAB Show 2023

YuppTV launches

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
YuppTV launches Videograph at NAB Show 2023 (Di venerdì 14 aprile 2023) - A Plug & Play APIs Services for On-demand and Live video streaming. LAS VEGAS, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/

At this year's centennial NAB Show event, YuppTV announces the launch of Videograph, a platform that provides plug and play APIs for on-demand and live streaming. YuppTV is a leading global OTT provider of South Asian content, and the launch will be announced at the event held in Las Vegas, Nevada.   Videograph is a one-stop destination for user's video streaming needs. The platform offers unique, innovative features such as artificial intelligence for content moderation, celebrity detection, and much more. It also provides users with the fastest video encoding experience, low latency live streaming, SSAI ad insertions, video editing, live video clipping and analytics. ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

YuppTV launches Videograph at NAB Show 2023

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2053771/YuppTV_Videograph_NBA.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/yupptv - launches - videograph - at - nab - show - 2023 -...

YuppTV launches Videograph at NAB Show 2023

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2053771/YuppTV_Videograph_NBA.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/yupptv - launches - videograph - at - nab - show - 2023 -...

Monastero dei Benedettini 11 e 12 marzo ‘Ulisse all’inferno’, spettacolo teatrale itinerante  siciliareport.it

YuppTV launches Videograph at NAB Show 2023

At this year’s centennial NAB Show event, YuppTV announces the launch of Videograph, a platform that provides plug and play APIs for on-demand and live streaming. YuppTV is a leading global OTT ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : YuppTV launches
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : YuppTV launches YuppTV launches Videograph Show 2023