YuppTV launches Videograph at NAB Show 2023 (Di venerdì 14 aprile 2023) - A Plug & Play APIs Services for On-demand and Live video streaming. LAS VEGAS, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/
At this year's centennial NAB Show event, YuppTV announces the launch of Videograph, a platform that provides plug and play APIs for on-demand and live streaming. YuppTV is a leading global OTT provider of South Asian content, and the launch will be announced at the event held in Las Vegas, Nevada. Videograph is a one-stop destination for user's video streaming needs. The platform offers unique, innovative features such as artificial intelligence for content moderation, celebrity detection, and much more. It also provides users with the fastest video encoding experience, low latency live streaming, SSAI ad insertions, video editing, live video clipping and analytics. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
At this year's centennial NAB Show event, YuppTV announces the launch of Videograph, a platform that provides plug and play APIs for on-demand and live streaming. YuppTV is a leading global OTT provider of South Asian content, and the launch will be announced at the event held in Las Vegas, Nevada. Videograph is a one-stop destination for user's video streaming needs. The platform offers unique, innovative features such as artificial intelligence for content moderation, celebrity detection, and much more. It also provides users with the fastest video encoding experience, low latency live streaming, SSAI ad insertions, video editing, live video clipping and analytics. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
YuppTV launches Videograph at NAB Show 2023Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2053771/YuppTV_Videograph_NBA.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/yupptv - launches - videograph - at - nab - show - 2023 -...
YuppTV launches Videograph at NAB Show 2023Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2053771/YuppTV_Videograph_NBA.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/yupptv - launches - videograph - at - nab - show - 2023 -...
Monastero dei Benedettini 11 e 12 marzo ‘Ulisse all’inferno’, spettacolo teatrale itinerante siciliareport.it
YuppTV launches Videograph at NAB Show 2023At this year’s centennial NAB Show event, YuppTV announces the launch of Videograph, a platform that provides plug and play APIs for on-demand and live streaming. YuppTV is a leading global OTT ...
YuppTV launchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : YuppTV launches