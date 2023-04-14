“Voices of War”. Zoja Javors’ka, abitante di Borodjanka: “Dovranno rispondere di fronte a Dio di tutto il male che hanno fatto!” (Di venerdì 14 aprile 2023) A 71 anni, la signora Javors’ka è rimasta al fianco del marito durante l’occupazione russa: "Io e te siamo una cosa sola. Possiamo soltanto rimanere insieme"Leggi su huffingtonpost
“Voices of War”. Zoja Javors’ka, abitante di Borodjanka: “Dovranno rispondere di fronte a Dio di tutto il mal… L'HuffPost
“Voices of War”. Zoja Javors’ka, abitante di Borodjanka: “Dovranno rispondere di fronte a Dio di tutto il male che hanno fatto!”A 71 anni, la signora Javors’ka è rimasta al fianco del marito durante l’occupazione russa: "Io e te siamo una cosa sola.
