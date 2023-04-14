VIDAA Launches Latest Version of its Fastest-Growing Smart TV OS Platform, Providing an Unparalleled Value Proposition for Top Global Smart TV Manufacturers (Di venerdì 14 aprile 2023) VIDAA, the leading provider of connected TV operating systems tailored for local markets, announces the launch of the Latest Version of its innovative Platform. The new release gives brands and factories access to the state-of-the-art technology normally reserved for premium brands. The new VIDAA OS is faster, more reliable, more secure, and offers more customization options than ever before. GUANGZHOU, China, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/
VIDAA, a Global leader in Smart TV operating systems, today announced the launch of the Latest Version of its cutting-edge Platform. As the Fastest-Growing Smart TV OS ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
VIDAA, a Global leader in Smart TV operating systems, today announced the launch of the Latest Version of its cutting-edge Platform. As the Fastest-Growing Smart TV OS ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Cuneo fiscale 2023, aumenti in busta paga con il taglio previsto da Def Lifestyleblog
VIDAA Launches Latest Version of its Fastest-GrowingVIDAA, a global leader in Smart TV operating systems, today announced the launch of the latest version of its cutting-edge platform. As the fastest-growing Smart TV OS platform among the top Smart TV ...
VIDAA LaunchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : VIDAA Launches