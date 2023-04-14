Tottenham-Bournemouth (sabato 15 aprile 2023 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di venerdì 14 aprile 2023) La sofferta vittoria contro il Brighton, la prima con Stellini capo allenatore, ha tenuto il Tottenham in corsa per un piazzamento tra le prime quattro con un piccolo margine a protezione della quinta posizione. Anche il Bournemouth viene da una vittoria, quella ottenuta sul campo del Leicester in uno scontro diretto che ha messo davvero InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
CALCIO - PREMIER LEAGUE 13:30 Aston Villa - Newcastle 16:00 Chelsea - Brighton 16:00 Everton - Fulham 16:00 Southampton - Crystal Palace 16:00 Tottenham - Bournemouth 16:00 Wolves -
CALCIO - PREMIER LEAGUE 13:30 Aston Villa - Newcastle 16:00 Chelsea - Brighton 16:00 Everton - Fulham 16:00 Southampton - Crystal Palace 16:00 Tottenham - Bournemouth 16:00 Wolves -
CALCIO - PREMIER LEAGUE 13:30 Aston Villa - Newcastle 16:00 Chelsea - Brighton 16:00 Everton - Fulham 16:00 Southampton - Crystal Palace 16:00 Tottenham - Bournemouth 16:00 Wolves -
Southampton's Selles issues Adams injury update with return date namedThe striker is the club’s top scorer in all competitions with 10 and netted versus Tottenham Hotspur in his last appearance ... miss fixtures versus Crystal Palace and Arsenal, while AFC Bournemouth ...
Cristian Stellini a stickler as he refuses to budge from Antonio Conte's tacticsCristian Stellini admits Tottenham must play more attacking football to make the top four — but he will not ditch Antonio Conte’s hated tactics. Spurs host Bournemouth on Saturday looking to eat into ...
