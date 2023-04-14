STEEL PIPE INDUSTRY' S GLOBAL GIANT BORUSAN MANNESMANN GROWS EVEN STRONGER IN THE U S

(Di venerdì 14 aprile 2023) ISTANBUL, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/Established in 1958 byGroup as its first industrial venture,has recently finalized an acquisition in the United States, further scaling up its presence in themarket. Through a transaction of 162 million U.S. Dollars, the company has acquired 100% of Berg, one of the leading manufacturers of large-diameter linein the United States. With this acquisition,now strengthens its presence as a leading player in the North American energy. Established 65 years ago byGroup – one of Türkiye's leading conglomerates – as its first industrial venture,...

Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... hshxpipe : Assemble steel corrugated culvert pipe. -

Van Leeuwenand Tube Group The Van Leeuwenand Tube Group is an international distribution company specializing inpipes, andand tube applications. The family - owned company, ...In addition, the Group has a strong distribution network in Germany with fourservice centres and tentrading locations. ArcelorMittal operates amill in Altensteig. The group ...The proposed transaction would have combined two domestic suppliers of seamless tubing and production casing, important types ofused in the extraction of oil and gas. The transaction ...

Cosulich-Mannina, new shot: Trasteel buys the Italian leader of steel pipes The MediTelegraph

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is suing the Biden administration over allegedly failing to comply with Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) requests regarding if taxpayer dollars were used to ...They have a successful track record of beating market-like returns and have a knack for identifying multibagger stocks. Consequently, their every move in the market, including their decision to buy or ...