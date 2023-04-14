Straordinario Musetti: a Monte Carlo batte Djokovic e sarà un derby ...EA SPORTS PGA TOUR - prossimi miglioramenti e correzioniSVELATO IMMORTALS OF AVEUMThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Terzo Trailer UfficialeCRISTINA D’AVENA SBARCA NEL MONDO DEI VIDEOGIOCHIArriva DJI Inspire 3 - il drone cinematografico Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2.0 - Trailer ufficialeNuovi titoli Bandai Namco disponibili su GeForce NOWAEROBIE PRO RING: IL DISCO DEI RECORD PER IL DIVERTIMENTO E IL ...Cyberpunk 2077: nuova modalità Ray Tracing OverdriveUltime Blog

STEEL PIPE INDUSTRY' S GLOBAL GIANT BORUSAN MANNESMANN GROWS EVEN STRONGER IN THE U S

STEEL PIPE

STEEL PIPE INDUSTRY'S GLOBAL GIANT BORUSAN MANNESMANN GROWS EVEN STRONGER IN THE U.S. (Di venerdì 14 aprile 2023) ISTANBUL, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Established in 1958 by BORUSAN Group as its first industrial venture, BORUSAN MANNESMANN has recently finalized an acquisition in the United States, further scaling up its presence in the GLOBAL market. Through a transaction of 162 million U.S. Dollars, the company has acquired 100% of Berg PIPE, one of the leading manufacturers of large-diameter line PIPE in the United States. With this acquisition, BORUSAN MANNESMANN now strengthens its presence as a leading player in the North American energy PIPE INDUSTRY.     Established 65 years ago by BORUSAN Group – one of Türkiye's leading conglomerates – as its first industrial venture, BORUSAN ...
