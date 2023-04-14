STEEL PIPE INDUSTRY'S GLOBAL GIANT BORUSAN MANNESMANN GROWS EVEN STRONGER IN THE U.S. (Di venerdì 14 aprile 2023) ISTANBUL, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Established in 1958 by BORUSAN Group as its first industrial venture, BORUSAN MANNESMANN has recently finalized an acquisition in the United States, further scaling up its presence in the GLOBAL market. Through a transaction of 162 million U.S. Dollars, the company has acquired 100% of Berg PIPE, one of the leading manufacturers of large-diameter line PIPE in the United States. With this acquisition, BORUSAN MANNESMANN now strengthens its presence as a leading player in the North American energy PIPE INDUSTRY. Established 65 years ago by BORUSAN Group – one of Türkiye's leading conglomerates – as its first industrial venture, BORUSAN ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Established in 1958 by BORUSAN Group as its first industrial venture, BORUSAN MANNESMANN has recently finalized an acquisition in the United States, further scaling up its presence in the GLOBAL market. Through a transaction of 162 million U.S. Dollars, the company has acquired 100% of Berg PIPE, one of the leading manufacturers of large-diameter line PIPE in the United States. With this acquisition, BORUSAN MANNESMANN now strengthens its presence as a leading player in the North American energy PIPE INDUSTRY. Established 65 years ago by BORUSAN Group – one of Türkiye's leading conglomerates – as its first industrial venture, BORUSAN ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... hshxpipe : Assemble steel corrugated culvert pipe. -
Record figures Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group in 2022Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group The Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group is an international distribution company specializing in steel pipes, and pipe and tube applications. The family - owned company, ...
McPhy Energy: On the Road to Decarbonisation with Hydrogen: ArcelorMittal, VEO and McPhy to Build Pilot Electrolysis Plant in ...In addition, the Group has a strong distribution network in Germany with four steel service centres and ten steel trading locations. ArcelorMittal operates a pipe mill in Altensteig. The group ...
Benteler Steel & Tube Manufacturing Corp. Abandons Merger With Tenaris, S.A. After Justice Department InvestigationThe proposed transaction would have combined two domestic suppliers of seamless tubing and production casing, important types of steel pipe used in the extraction of oil and gas. The transaction ...
Cosulich-Mannina, new shot: Trasteel buys the Italian leader of steel pipes The MediTelegraph
Florida Sues Biden Administration Over Crack Pipe Records RequestFlorida Attorney General Ashley Moody is suing the Biden administration over allegedly failing to comply with Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) requests regarding if taxpayer dollars were used to ...
Ace Investor Ashish Kacholia Buys Fresh Stake In This Multibagger Steel StockThey have a successful track record of beating market-like returns and have a knack for identifying multibagger stocks. Consequently, their every move in the market, including their decision to buy or ...
STEEL PIPESegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : STEEL PIPE