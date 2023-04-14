Scream 6, David Arquette ammette: "Vedere il film è stato difficile" (Di venerdì 14 aprile 2023) L'attore David Arquette ha ammesso che Vedere Scream 6, senza essere coinvolto nella saga horror di cui è stato protagonista, è stato difficile. David Arquette ha ammesso che Vedere Scream 6 è stato un po' difficile dopo quanto accaduto a Dewey Riley nel capitolo precedente. L'attore ha fatto parte della saga horror fin dal primo capitolo, arrivato nelle sale negli anni '90, e dire addio a quel mondo non è stato semplice per l'attore. Nel film Scream, arrivato nelle sale nel 2022, Dewey ha infatti perso la vita durante le indagini riguardanti i nuovi omicidi compiuti da Ghostface che avevano riportato in città anche ...Leggi su movieplayer
Scream 6, il divertente backstage con Jenna Ortega e Ghostface
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023: ecco tutte le nomination...KISS (presented by Cheetos®) Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux " The Last Of Us Harry Styles + David ... Ghostface " Scream VI Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) " Stranger Things ...
Ticket to Paradise - Julia Roberts e George Clooney nella commedia romantica in prima visione su Sky
David Arquette had FOMO watching Scream VIDavid Arquette says he didn't entirely enjoy watching this year's Scream VI, the first movie in the horror franchise that didn't feature his character Dewey Riley. "It was hard for me to do it, but I ...
