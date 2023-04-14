RARE CHAMPAGNE ABOUT TO UNVEIL ITS 13TH MILLÉSIME | RARE MILLÉSIME 2013

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 14 aprile 2023) - REIMS, France, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/The singularly elegant personality ofadds a new tone to'scollection. This is the thirteenthsince's rebirth,ed at a special event in the heart of the Château de Versailles's orangery in 1985.expresses floral, spicy, perfumed and smoky notes, with an effervescence in a bright, intense and luminous golden hue. Despite its initially reserved appearance, this vintage unfurls delicious notes of ...