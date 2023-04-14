RARE CHAMPAGNE ABOUT TO UNVEIL ITS 13TH MILLÉSIME: RARE MILLÉSIME 2013 (Di venerdì 14 aprile 2023) - REIMS, France, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The singularly elegant personality of RARE MILLÉSIME 2013 adds a new tone to RARE CHAMPAGNE's MILLÉSIME collection. This is the thirteenth MILLÉSIME since RARE CHAMPAGNE's rebirth, UNVEILed at a special event in the heart of the Château de Versailles's orangery in 1985. RARE MILLÉSIME 2013 expresses floral, spicy, perfumed and smoky notes, with an effervescence in a bright, intense and luminous golden hue. Despite its initially reserved appearance, this vintage unfurls delicious notes of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
RARE CHAMPAGNE ABOUT TO UNVEIL ITS 13TH MILLÉSIME: RARE MILLÉSIME 2013
REIMS, France, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - The singularly elegant personality of Rare Millésime 2013 adds a new tone to Rare Champagne's millésime collection. This is the thirteenth millésime since Rare Champagne's rebirth, unveiled at a special event in the heart of the Château de Versailles's orangery in 1985.
Dom Pérignon 2013: l'ultimo esemplare di vendemmia tardivaCon l'uscita dell'annata 2013 della celeberrima Maison di Champagne arrivano anche i dubbi sul futuro da parte di Vincent Chaperon, maestro di cantina Dom ...2013 per Dom Pérignon è stata una delle rare ...
RARE CHAMPAGNE S'APPRÊTE À RÉVÉLER SON 13ÈME MILLÉSIME, RARE MILLÉSIME 2013La personnalité singulièrement élégante de Rare Millésime 2013 enrichit d'une nouvelle tonalité la collection de millésimes Rare Champagne. Treizième millésime depuis la renaissance de Rare Champagne, ...
