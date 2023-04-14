Mongolia Unveils Anti-Corruption Strategy (Di venerdì 14 aprile 2023) 2030 national Strategy outlines 45 objectives and 224 Anti-Corruption activities ULAAN BAATAR, Mongolia, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The Mongolian Independent Authority Against Corruption (IAAC) or 'Anti Corruption Agency' unveiled a comprehensive 2030 national Strategy to combat Corruption across all facets of Mongolian public life. The Strategy was formally submitted to the State Ikh Khural and will be considered shortly by the Parliament's Standing Committee. His Excellency K.H.Nyambaatar, Minister of Justice and Home Affairs commented: "History has been made today. The government welcomes this comprehensive Strategy which complements the steps we are already ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
