During his inspection tour of Guangdong from Monday to Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of remaining steadfast in comprehensively deepening reform and expanding high-standard opening-up, and urged the province to take the lead in advancing Chinese modernization. 'National treasure' On Monday President Xi visited Zhanjiang City in Guangdong Province and learned about its efforts in strengthening the protection of mangrove forests at Zhanjiang Mangrove National Nature Reserve, the biggest single mangrove forest in China. Calling mangrove ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CGTN : China takes steps to deepen reform - expand opening-up - advance Chinese modernization
CGTN : 50 years on - China - Spain have profound friendship - achieve common prosperity
CGTN : China's certainty is a mainstay of world peace - development : premier
CGTN : China strives for better rural living in its modernization drive
CGTN : China's legislature stresses enhancing whole-process people's democracy
CGTN : China targets high-quality development of private economy
Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... markred17 : RT @EnricoFaraboll1: ??????????????Il China Global Television Network (CGTN) ha pubblicato un video che dimostra esattamente come gli Stati Uniti… - _kuball_ : RT @figuredisfondo: l'Italia è l'ospite d'onore della China International Consumer Products Expo. Considerando quanto normalmente viene pom… - sunsetodown : RT @figuredisfondo: l'Italia è l'ospite d'onore della China International Consumer Products Expo. Considerando quanto normalmente viene pom… - figuredisfondo : l'Italia è l'ospite d'onore della China International Consumer Products Expo. Considerando quanto normalmente viene… - marcheffe : RT @EnricoFaraboll1: ??????????????Il China Global Television Network (CGTN) ha pubblicato un video che dimostra esattamente come gli Stati Uniti… -
CGTN: 50 years on, China, Spain have profound friendship, achieve common prosperity...https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/cgtn - 50 - years - on - china - spain - have - profound - friendship - achieve - common - prosperity - 301787554.html
CGTN: China, Singapore upgrade relations for higher - quality cooperation...//news.cgtn.com/news/2023 - 03 - 31/Xi - Jinping - meets - Singaporean - prime - minister - 1iCPhk5YmVG/index.html View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/cgtn - china - ...
CGTN: China's certainty is a mainstay of world peace, development: premier"China will never seek modernization through war, colonization or plunder." https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023 - 03 - 30/Premier - Li - urges - safeguarding - peace - and - stability - for - development ...
Cuneo fiscale 2023, aumenti in busta paga con il taglio previsto da Def Lifestyleblog