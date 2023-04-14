AEW: Jeff Hardy sta ancora recuperando dall’operazione, non sono previsti a breve match per lui (Di venerdì 14 aprile 2023) Durante l’ultima puntata di Dynamite Jeff Hardy ha sorpreso tutti, tornando dopo oltre 10 mesi di assenza in aiuto del fratello Matt contro i The Firm. Di un possibile ritorno se ne era parlato, ma Matt Hardy aveva anche detto che il fratello si era operato ad un occhio e ne aveva ancora per diverse settimane. Un fondo di verità nelle parole di Matt sembrerebbe esserci, come riportato da Sean Ross Sapp per Fighful Select. Piani alternativi al ring Stando a quanto scritto sul paywall di Fightful Select, Jeff Hardy è ancora in fase di recupero dopo l’intervento chirurgico ad un occhio e non potrebbe quindi ancora competere in un match nonostante la sua apparizione di mercoledì abbia compreso anche un paio di mosse, tra cui ...Leggi su zonawrestling
