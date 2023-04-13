TXOne Networks premiata ai Cybersecurity Excellence Awards 2023 nelle categorie Network Security, ICS/SCADA e Security Investigation (Di giovedì 13 aprile 2023) Le soluzioni EdgeIPS e Portable Inspector si aggiudicano il Gold Award in tre categorie nell'ambito del prestigioso programma di riconoscimenti mondiali CyberSecurity Insiders EINDHOVEN, Netherlands and TAIPEI ,Taiwan , 13 aprile 2023 /PRNewswire/
- L'immagine è disponibile all'indirizzo AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) - TXOne Networks, leader nella CyberSecurity per il settore industriale, è stata premiata con il Gold Award in tre categorie dei CyberSecurity Excellence Awards 2023. La soluzione EdgeIPS si è aggiudicata il premio nelle ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
- L'immagine è disponibile all'indirizzo AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) - TXOne Networks, leader nella CyberSecurity per il settore industriale, è stata premiata con il Gold Award in tre categorie dei CyberSecurity Excellence Awards 2023. La soluzione EdgeIPS si è aggiudicata il premio nelle ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Hannover Messe 2023: TXOne Networks shows how to safeguard and harden Industry 4.0 against growing cyber threats... Netherlands and HANNOVER, Germany, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - - TXOne Networks , the leader of industrial cybersecurity, will showcase its comprehensive OT (Operational Technology) ...
TXOne Networks presenta le nuove soluzioni per proteggere l'Industry 4.0 dalle minacce informatiche... Paesi Bassi e HANNOVER, Germania, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - - TXOne Networks , leader globale nella sicurezza IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things), partecipa ad Hannover Messe 2023 e ...
SPS Italia on tour, il 13 aprile a Genova la quarta tappa incentrata su 5G, robotica avanzata e manifattura circolare... tra cui: AutomationWare, Bosch Rexroth, Google Cloud Italy, Heidenhain Italiana, Kuka Roboter Italia, Mitsubishi Electric Europe, Npo Sistemi e TXOne Networks. La giornata terminerà intorno alle ore ...
TXOne Networks: soluzioni complete per la cybersecurity OT Internet4Things
TRUE Health Family Medicine Selects eClinicalWorks EHR and healow Patient Engagement SolutionseClinicalWorks ®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that TRUE Health Family Medicine has selected eClinicalWorks EHR and healow patient engagement solutions to improve patient care and ...
Pulumi Launches Pulumi Insights' Intelligence for Infrastructure as CodePulumi, makers of the fastest-growing infrastructure as code product, today announced Pulumi Insights, a breakthrough innovation that brings intelligent infrastructure as code to every engineer's ...
TXOne NetworksSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : TXOne Networks