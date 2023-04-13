Tottenham, Kompany è il primo candidato per il dopo Conte (Di giovedì 13 aprile 2023) Il Tottenham sembra avere trovato il sostituto di Antonio Conte per la prossima stagione. Secondo The Sun, si tratterebbe di Vincent Kompany....Leggi su calciomercato
Esulta anche la Serie A: sostituto choc per ConteTottenham, scommessa Kompany per il dopo ConteCome riportato da SunSport, infatti, il proprietario del Tottenham, Daniel Levy, vorrebbe puntare su Vincent Company, ex difensore e bandiera del ...
Tottenham, per il post Conte spunta il nome di un ex CityCommenta per primo La partenza di Antonio Conte sembra imminente e Vincent Kompany è un nome che piace molto alla dirigenza sportiva del Tottenham . Il belga sta ottenendo grandi risultati con il Burnley in Championship, dove sono primi in classifica con 83 punti e sono ...
Conte - Tottenham, addio certo: si tratta la buonuscitaTottenham, addio Conte: i possibili sostituti La squadra sarà affidata a Ryan Mason, già tecnico ad ... Il "Guardian" cita anche Vincent Kompany , oggi al Burnley, mentre il "Times" ipotizza Ruben ...
"Tottenham, per il dopo-Conte è Kompany l'obiettivo numero 1" Tuttosport
Tottenham Hotspur turn to Vincent Kompany as surprise potential Conte successor after Burnley promotion heroicsKompany has been credited with transforming Burnley The Belgian achieved promotion with seven games to spare He has now been tipped to succeed Conte at Tottenham WHAT HAPPENED The Burnley manager ...
Next Tottenham manager: Levy zeroes in on stunning appointment after Nagelsmann rejects Spurs in favour of ChelseaInstead, the newspaper report Tottenham are poised to make their move for Burnley’s ultra-impressive Vincent Kompany. The Belgian has guided Burnley back to the Premier League with six matches to ...
