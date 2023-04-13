The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, ecco il terzo trailer (Di giovedì 13 aprile 2023) A 24 ore dall’annuncio, abbiamo finalmente il terzo trailer per Tears of the Kingdom: il mondo di The Legend of Zelda non sarà più lo stesso Per quanto snervanti, le ventiquattro ore di attesa per il terzo trailer hanno solo reso il tempo che ci separa da The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ancora più lungo. Sembrava impossibile, ma la Grande N ce l’ha fatta alla grande con tre minuti di materiale che vanno ad arricchire la nostra analisi autonoma di tutto ciò che precede (narrativamente e in generale) questo nuovo capitolo della saga. Eiji Aonuma si ripresenta in gran forma prima di lasciarci in compagnia del video, nel quale si è visto un po’ di tutto. Compreso un ... Leggi su tuttotek (Di giovedì 13 aprile 2023) A 24 ore dall’annuncio, abbiamo finalmente ilperof the: il mondo di Theofnon sarà più lo stesso Per quanto snervanti, le ventiquattro ore di attesa per ilhanno solo reso il tempo che ci separa da Theofof theancora più lungo. Sembrava impossibile, ma la Grande N ce l’ha fatta alla grande con tre minuti di materiale che vanno ad arricchire la nostra analisi autonoma di tutto ciò che precede (narrativamente e in generale) questo nuovo capitolo della saga. Eiji Aonuma si ripresenta in gran forma prima di lasciarci in compagnia del video, nel quale si è visto un po’ di tutto. Compreso un ...

