The Legend of Zelda | Tears of the Kingdom | ecco il terzo trailer

The Legend

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, ecco il terzo trailer (Di giovedì 13 aprile 2023) A 24 ore dall’annuncio, abbiamo finalmente il terzo trailer per Tears of the Kingdom: il mondo di The Legend of Zelda non sarà più lo stesso Per quanto snervanti, le ventiquattro ore di attesa per il terzo trailer hanno solo reso il tempo che ci separa da The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ancora più lungo. Sembrava impossibile, ma la Grande N ce l’ha fatta alla grande con tre minuti di materiale che vanno ad arricchire la nostra analisi autonoma di tutto ciò che precede (narrativamente e in generale) questo nuovo capitolo della saga. Eiji Aonuma si ripresenta in gran forma prima di lasciarci in compagnia del video, nel quale si è visto un po’ di tutto. Compreso un ...
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: disponibile il trailer finale

Nintendo lo aveva promesso ieri e finalmente il terzo trailer di The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom è finalmente disponibile alla visione. Già dalle prime sequenze possiamo confermare che l'attesa sarà ripagata e le sequenze contenute al suo interno sono ...

The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom: ecco il final trailer

Come da programma , Nintendo ha pubblicato il terzo trailer di The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom , e ultimo prima dell'uscita del gioco su Switch il 12 maggio . A presentarlo, ancora una volta il producer Eiji Aonuma, che ha nuovamente sottolineato la ...

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: ecco il trailer finale

Come annunciato in mattinata, è finalmente disponibile il trailer pre - lancio di The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom , l'ultima occasione per dare un'occhiata alla nuova avventura di Link e Zelda prima del lancio previsto per il prossimo 12 maggio. Nel filmato, che potete ...

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, il trailer finale è davvero spettacolare  Multiplayer.it

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, pubblicato il terzo trailer ufficiale

Nintendo, come anticipato nella giornata di ieri, ha pubblicato quest'oggi il terzo trailer ufficiale di The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, la nuova avventura di Link in uscita a metà maggio ...

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: disponibile il trailer finale

Nintendo lo aveva promesso ieri e finalmente il terzo trailer di The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom è finalmente disponibile alla visione. Già dalle prime sequenze possiamo confermare che ...
