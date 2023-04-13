The Conjuring, arriva la serie tv drammatica su Max (Di giovedì 13 aprile 2023) : il franchise horror sbarca sul servizio streaming di Warner Bros. Discovery. Tvserial.it. Leggi su tvserial
The Conjuring : la saga horror diventa una serie tv
The Conjuring: la saga horror diventa una serie tvLa saga horror di The Conjuring verrà adattata in una serie tv . Ad annunciarlo sono stati i responsabili di Warner Bros. Discovery durante la presentazione dei nuovi progetti in fase di sviluppo per la piattaforma di ...
The Conjuring, arriva la serie tv drammatica su MaxÈ ufficiale: la saga horror di The Conjuring si espande con una nuova serie tv live-action in arrivo su Max, il servizio streaming al lancio negli Stati Uniti il 23 maggio che combina l’offerta di Hbo ...
‘The Conjuring’ to be adapted into new seriesIt has been revealed that Max, the new streaming platform born from the HBO Max and Discovery+ merger, will develop a television series based on James Wan’s popular horror movies. The forthcoming ...
