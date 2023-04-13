AEROBIE PRO RING: IL DISCO DEI RECORD PER IL DIVERTIMENTO E IL ...Cyberpunk 2077: nuova modalità Ray Tracing Overdrive5 Modi migliori per aumentare il metabolismoCampionati Internazionali Europei Pokémon 2023Polaroid - Now e Now+ Gen 2 i-TypeHisense Serie A5 porta la tecnologia QLED sugli Smart TV GUNDAM EVOLUTION FESTEGGIA I SUOI PRIMI 6 MESICambium Networks: glil ISP a oltre 100 Mbps senza sostituire le ...SONY CELEBRA 4 VITTORIE AI TIPA AWARDS 2023VIA Technologies: 5 vantaggi di videotelematica per gli ...Ultime Blog

Sinopec to Take 1 25 Percent Shares in Qatar' s North Field East LNG Expansion Project

Sinopec Take

Sinopec to Take 1.25 Percent Shares in Qatar's North Field East LNG Expansion Project (Di giovedì 13 aprile 2023) DOHA, Qatar, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has signed an equity participation agreement with QatarEnergy on April 12 to Take 1.25 Percent Shares in Qatar's North Field East (NFE) Expansion Project, which is currently the largest Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Project in the world. The event marks another milestone after Sinopec and QatarEnergy inked a 27-year long-term LNG purchase and sales agreement in November 2022 for the annual supply of 4 million tons of LNG to Sinopec and achieves integrated cooperation on the NFE Expansion ...
