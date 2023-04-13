Sinopec to Take 1.25 Percent Shares in Qatar's North Field East LNG Expansion Project (Di giovedì 13 aprile 2023) DOHA, Qatar, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has signed an equity participation agreement with QatarEnergy on April 12 to Take 1.25 Percent Shares in Qatar's North Field East (NFE) Expansion Project, which is currently the largest Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Project in the world. The event marks another milestone after Sinopec and QatarEnergy inked a 27-year long-term LNG purchase and sales agreement in November 2022 for the annual supply of 4 million tons of LNG to Sinopec and achieves integrated cooperation on the NFE Expansion ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has signed an equity participation agreement with QatarEnergy on April 12 to Take 1.25 Percent Shares in Qatar's North Field East (NFE) Expansion Project, which is currently the largest Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Project in the world. The event marks another milestone after Sinopec and QatarEnergy inked a 27-year long-term LNG purchase and sales agreement in November 2022 for the annual supply of 4 million tons of LNG to Sinopec and achieves integrated cooperation on the NFE Expansion ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
China's First Integrated Methanol - to - Hydrogen and Hydrogen Refueling Service Station Now in Operation... yet only occupies 64 square meters of the floor area while conventional equipment of the same production capacity would take up 500 square meters of land. Sinopec Fuel Oil Sales Co., Ltd has built ...
China's First Integrated Methanol - to - Hydrogen and Hydrogen Refueling Service Station Now in Operation... yet only occupies 64 square meters of the floor area while conventional equipment of the same production capacity would take up 500 square meters of land. Sinopec Fuel Oil Sales Co., Ltd has built ...
Delisting di 5 giganti cinesi da Wall Street. Valgono 370 miliardi Forbes Italia
Meadow Lake Tribal Council Industrial Investments receives 2023 Aboriginal Economic Development Corporation awardMeadow Lake Tribal Council Industrial Investment is the 2023 recipient of Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business' Aboriginal Economic Development Corporation Award. A group of nine First Nations ...
Thumbtack Reveals Ranking of the Most Solar Cities in the U.S. Ahead of Earth Dayat 05:46 Sinopec to Take 1.25 Percent Shares in Qatar's North Field East LNG Expansion Project China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has signed an equity participation ...
Sinopec TakeSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sinopec Take