POWER 11.04.2023 (Di giovedì 13 aprile 2023) I risultati del 76° Episodio della nuova stagione del Webshow della NWA andato in scena a Highland Park, Illinois: Hair Vs. Mask Strap MatchGaagz The Gymp (w/Judais) batte Sal The Pal (10:37), Sal perde i capelli NWA National Heavyweight Title #1 Contendership Bob Luce Memorial 26 Man Battle RoyalSilas Mason (w/Pollo Del Mar) batte Alex Taylor, Brady Pierce, Chico Suave, Cody James, Eric Jackson, Fodder, Hale Collins, Homicide, Jackpot Dinero, Jay Bradley, Jeremiah Plunkett, Jordan Clearwater, Mario Pardua, Matt Vine, Mercurio, Odinson, PJ Hawx, Rhett Titus, Rolando Freeman, Rush Freeman, Super Beast, The Real Drago, Vik Dalishus, Wrecking Ball Legursky (w/Angelina Love) e Jake Dumas (w/CJ) (19:00) e diventa Nuovo #1 Contender Kratos batte Yabo The Clown (6:52)
