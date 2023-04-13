AEROBIE PRO RING: IL DISCO DEI RECORD PER IL DIVERTIMENTO E IL ...Cyberpunk 2077: nuova modalità Ray Tracing Overdrive5 Modi migliori per aumentare il metabolismoCampionati Internazionali Europei Pokémon 2023Polaroid - Now e Now+ Gen 2 i-TypeHisense Serie A5 porta la tecnologia QLED sugli Smart TV GUNDAM EVOLUTION FESTEGGIA I SUOI PRIMI 6 MESICambium Networks: glil ISP a oltre 100 Mbps senza sostituire le ...SONY CELEBRA 4 VITTORIE AI TIPA AWARDS 2023VIA Technologies: 5 vantaggi di videotelematica per gli ...Ultime Blog

PocketBuff Launches on Arbitrum Nova to Set Sail for Prime Quality GameFi Projects
SEOUL, South Korea, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/

According to official sources, PocketBuff has integrated with Arbitrum Nova, a leading L2 scaling chain, to provide users with a better gaming experience and expedite the growth of the GameFi industry. What is Arbitrum Nova? Arbitrum Nova is a leading Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution developed by Offchain Labs. An AnyTrust solution, Arbitrum Nova is ideal for gaming, metaverse and SocialFi Projects, enabling instant confirmation and <$0.01 transactions with minimal trust assumptions. What is PocketBuff? PocketBuff is a global GameFi Metaverse platform that offers one-stop blockchain integration ...
