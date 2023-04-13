Straordinario Musetti: a Monte Carlo batte Djokovic e sarà un derby ...EA SPORTS PGA TOUR - prossimi miglioramenti e correzioniSVELATO IMMORTALS OF AVEUMThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Terzo Trailer UfficialeCRISTINA D’AVENA SBARCA NEL MONDO DEI VIDEOGIOCHIArriva DJI Inspire 3 - il drone cinematografico Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2.0 - Trailer ufficialeNuovi titoli Bandai Namco disponibili su GeForce NOWAEROBIE PRO RING: IL DISCO DEI RECORD PER IL DIVERTIMENTO E IL ...Cyberpunk 2077: nuova modalità Ray Tracing OverdriveUltime Blog

Pagelle Juventus-Sporting Lisbona 1-0 | Perin strepitoso | Gatti segna e non solo | Kostic non in serata

Pagelle Juventus

Pagelle Juventus-Sporting Lisbona 1-0: Perin strepitoso, Gatti segna e non solo, Kostic non in serata (Di giovedì 13 aprile 2023) Juventus (3-4-3) Szczesny 7 – Salva la porta in almeno un paio di occasioni e, fino a che rimane in campo, riesce a neutralizzare tutti i pericoli portati dai giocatori portoghesi. Su una conclusione ravvicinata si supera. Se i bianconeri chiudono il primo tempo senza subire reti è solo merito suo. Esce dopo un leggero mancamento. Dal 43? Perin 8.5 – Inoperoso o quasi poi al 91? minuto compie due miracoli veri e propri nel breve volgere di pochissimi secondi. Lo Sporting spara da pochi passi ma lui risponde presente prima su Goncalves, poi su Bellerin. Se la Juventus sogna la semifinale il merito è soprattutto suo! Gatti 7.5 – Ancora una prova di spessore per il difensore ex-Frosinone. Unisce solidità in fase difensiva (per quanto possibile nei momenti più complicati) a strappi in ...
