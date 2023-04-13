Pagelle Juventus-Sporting Lisbona 1-0: Perin strepitoso, Gatti segna e non solo, Kostic non in serata (Di giovedì 13 aprile 2023) Juventus (3-4-3) Szczesny 7 – Salva la porta in almeno un paio di occasioni e, fino a che rimane in campo, riesce a neutralizzare tutti i pericoli portati dai giocatori portoghesi. Su una conclusione ravvicinata si supera. Se i bianconeri chiudono il primo tempo senza subire reti è solo merito suo. Esce dopo un leggero mancamento. Dal 43? Perin 8.5 – Inoperoso o quasi poi al 91? minuto compie due miracoli veri e propri nel breve volgere di pochissimi secondi. Lo Sporting spara da pochi passi ma lui risponde presente prima su Goncalves, poi su Bellerin. Se la Juventus sogna la semifinale il merito è soprattutto suo! Gatti 7.5 – Ancora una prova di spessore per il difensore ex-Frosinone. Unisce solidità in fase difensiva (per quanto possibile nei momenti più complicati) a strappi in ... Leggi su oasport (Di giovedì 13 aprile 2023)(3-4-3) Szczesny 7 – Salva la porta in almeno un paio di occasioni e, fino a che rimane in campo, riesce a neutralizzare tutti i pericoli portati dai giocatori portoghesi. Su una conclusione ravvicinata si supera. Se i bianconeri chiudono il primo tempo senza subire reti èmerito suo. Esce dopo un leggero mancamento. Dal 43?8.5 – Inoperoso o quasi poi al 91? minuto compie due miracoli veri e propri nel breve volgere di pochissimi secondi. Lospara da pochi passi ma lui risponde presente prima su Goncalves, poi su Bellerin. Se lasogna la semifinale il merito è soprattutto suo!7.5 – Ancora una prova di spessore per il difensore ex-Frosinone. Unisce solidità in fase difensiva (per quanto possibile nei momenti più complicati) a strappi in ...

