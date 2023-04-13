Juventus-Sporting Lisbona le pagelle e il tabellino della partita
Le pagelle di Lazio-Juventus (2-1) : la decide Zaccagni
Le pagelle di Lazio-Juventus : i migliori e i peggiori della partita
Pagelle Lazio-Juventus 2-1 - voti e tabellino Serie A 2022/2023
Lazio-Juventus le pagelle e il tabellino della partita
Juventus-Inter - le pagelle : Lukaku insufficiente nonostante il rigore – TS
Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... Ftbnews24 : #Pagelle Juventus-Sporting Lisbona 1-0, la decide Gatti: super Perin, flop Milik #Europa League, Allegri, Prima Pag… - LucaNardo97 : RT @GoalItalia: MATCH REPORT - #JuveSporting 1-0: Gatti regala il primo round ai bianconeri ?????? [?? @romeoagresti] - OA_Sport : Pagelle #Juventus-Sporting Lisbona 1-0: #Perin strepitoso, #Gatti segna e non solo, #Kostic non in serata #UEL… - sportli26181512 : Juve-Sporting, le pagelle di CM: Gatti eroico, Perin paratutto. Male Kostic: Juventus-Sporting Lisbona 1-0 Juventus… - sportface2016 : #JuveSporting 1-0, le pagelle e il tabellino -
Le pagelle di Feyenoord - Roma: Geertruida da applausi. Matic come acqua nel deserto, Abraham urticanteUtd - Siviglia 2 - 0 21:00 Juventus - Sporting 0 - 0 21:00 Bayer L. - Union SG 0 - 0 CALCIO - CONFERENCE LEAGUE 18:45 Gent - West Ham 1 - 1 21:00 Lech - Fiorentina 1 - 1 21:00 RSC Anderlecht - AZ 1 - ...
Le pagelle di Milan - Napoli: Maignan strepitoso, Di Lorenzo tuttofareUtd - Siviglia 21:00 Juventus - Sporting 21:00 Bayer L. - Union SG CALCIO - CONFERENCE LEAGUE 18:45 Gent - West Ham 21:00 Lech - Fiorentina 21:00 RSC Anderlecht - AZ 21:00 Basel - Nizza BASKET - ...
Le pagelle di Benfica - Inter: Bastoni eroico, Lukaku non tradisce nel momento decisivoUtd - Siviglia 21:00 Juventus - Sporting 21:00 Bayer L. - Union SG CALCIO - CONFERENCE LEAGUE 18:45 Gent - West Ham 21:00 Lech - Fiorentina 21:00 RSC Anderlecht - AZ 21:00 Basel - Nizza BASKET - ...
Pagelle Juve Sporting: Gatti decide, Perin cuce la vittoria VOTI Juventus News 24