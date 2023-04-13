AEROBIE PRO RING: IL DISCO DEI RECORD PER IL DIVERTIMENTO E IL ...Cyberpunk 2077: nuova modalità Ray Tracing Overdrive5 Modi migliori per aumentare il metabolismoCampionati Internazionali Europei Pokémon 2023Polaroid - Now e Now+ Gen 2 i-TypeHisense Serie A5 porta la tecnologia QLED sugli Smart TV GUNDAM EVOLUTION FESTEGGIA I SUOI PRIMI 6 MESICambium Networks: glil ISP a oltre 100 Mbps senza sostituire le ...SONY CELEBRA 4 VITTORIE AI TIPA AWARDS 2023VIA Technologies: 5 vantaggi di videotelematica per gli ...Ultime Blog

Neuromod Devices Closes €30 Million Financing to Expand Availability of Tinnitus Treatment Device Lenire®

Neuromod Devices

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Neuromod Devices Closes €30 Million Financing to Expand Availability of Tinnitus Treatment Device Lenire® (Di giovedì 13 aprile 2023) DUBLIN, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Neuromod Devices Ltd, an Irish medical Device company specialising in Neuromodulation, has successfully closed a €30 Million Financing to further commercialise its Tinnitus Treatment Device, Lenire.    Tinnitus, commonly referred to as 'ringing in the ears', is the perception of sound without an external source and affects 10-15% of the global adult populationi. Lenire has shown in large scale clinical trials to reduce Tinnitus severityii,iii,iv. The Device has recently been granted De Novo approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is available throughout Europe. As part of the overall Financing, ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

FDA Grants Lenire® Tinnitus Treatment Device De Novo Approval

CHICAGO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Neuromod Devices Ltd. announced today that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted De Novo approval to Lenire, the first bimodal neuromodulation device of its kind to be approved by the ...

FDA Grants Lenire® Tinnitus Treatment Device De Novo Approval

CHICAGO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Neuromod Devices Ltd. announced today that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted De Novo approval to Lenire, the first bimodal neuromodulation device of its kind to be approved by the ...

Alessio Beverina e Francesco Puggioni author of StartupItalia  StartupItalia

Kontoor Brands Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings and Conference Call Date

Kontoor Brands, Inc. , a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world's most iconic consumer brands, Wrangler® and Lee®, today announced plans to release its first ...

Neuromod Devices Closes 30 Million Financing to Expand Availability of Tinnitus Treatment Device Lenire®

Equity investment led by Panakès Partners with venture debt provided by European Investment Bank Financing round follows recent US FDA granting of De Novo approval to Neuromod's Lenire tinnitus ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Neuromod Devices
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Neuromod Devices Neuromod Devices Closes Million Financing