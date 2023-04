Mitral Day | venerdì 14 aprile a Udine

Mitral Day: from diagnosis to treatment Azienda sanitaria universitaria Friuli Centrale (ASU FC)

Michael McHale reports on the INCA awards and annual meeting When Denise Comerford trained to become a nurse at St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin, the idea ...Heart specialists at Hyderabad’s Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) performed a rare medical treatment on a 67-year-old patient. In the first of its kind in a Telangana government hospital, ...