Former Head of Swiss Securities and Exchanges to head new Fintica AI Ltd Advisory Board

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 13 aprile 2023) New body to include industry experts: Thomas Zeeb, René Karsenti, Yanming Xiao TEL AVIV, Israel, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/AI Ltd, a leading provider of next-generation AI for the financial industry, has announced a newmade up of experienced financial executives, providing long-term vision and insights to help shape the future of AI for capital markets. The initial appointments include: - Thomas Zeeb, Chairman of the,- René Karsenti, Member of the,- Dr. Yanming Xiao, Member of theAI CEO, Philippe Metoudi welcomed the new appointments, and said, "is greatly honored to welcome these outstanding professionals to ...