Exascend Showcase

Exascend To Showcase Red Dot-Winning Portable Storage at NAB 2023 (Di giovedì 13 aprile 2023) TAIPEI, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Exascend, Inc., a leader in cinematography, industrial-grade, enterprise-class and automotive flash Storage solutions, announces that its Explorer Portable SSD has been named winner of the coveted Red Dot Design Award 2023 in the Computer and Information Technology category for outstanding product design. In a few days, Exascend will bring this prizewinner along with Exascend's comprehensive cinema-optimized Storage portfolio to NAB Show 2023, which takes place from 15 to 19 April 2023 in Las Vegas. One of the most prestigious and sought-after design competitions in the world, the Red Dot Product Design Award recognizes market-ready products in their respective fields for their ...
