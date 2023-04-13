DataTracks Introduces Smart Roll Forward for ESEF Reporting Solution

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 13 aprile 2023) AMSTERDAM and LONDON, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/, a global compliance leader in financial, has launched an updatedwith the groundbreaking '' functionality. This new feature addition towill help listed companies in the European Union and the UK make rush changes in the annual reports closer to the filing deadlines. Phase II of the ESMAmandate requires companies in EU-regulated markets to tag their financial statement disclosures and block tag notes to financial statements in iXBRL format. These constantly evolving compliance requirements leave companies worrying about making several ...