(Di giovedì 13 aprile 2023)Flair verrà ricordata come una delle piu’ grandi wrestler di tutti i tempi. Il suo status è naturalmente da futura hall of famer e proprio una di questa vorrebbe affrontarla in un “. Stiamo parlando di, storica wrestler che ha scritto pagine di storia nella sua carriera. La Queen ha parlato per la prim volta della questione in una recente intervista. Un onore “E’ la prima volta che rispondo a questa challange e mi viene da dire solo una cosa. Sarebbe un onore per me, quindi perchè no?“.

Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... Zona_Wrestling : Charlotte: 'Un retirement match con Madusa? Ne sarei onorata' -

WWE Vintage Critic – Countdown to WrestleMania #35 Tuttowrestling

LPL Financial LLC announced today that One2One Wealth Strategies has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms, aligned with Mariner Advisor Network. The team reported having ...Warm climates and tax-free havens top the list for the fastest-growing population of retirees. Florida was still the top state for retirees overall, but among cities with the biggest growth in older ...