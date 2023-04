Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... Zona_Wrestling : AEW: Sting torna a Dynamite e nomina Cody Rhodes in un ottimo promo con MJF e Darby Allin - TSOWrestling : The Icon nomina esplicitamente delle sue vecchie conoscenze #TSOW // #TSOS // #AEWDynamite // #AEW - D0nC0v1d : HAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHA STING CULIAO #AEWDynamite #AEW #AEWCL -

AEW: Sting torna a Dynamite e nomina Cody Rhodes in un ottimo promo con MJF e Darby Allin Zona Wrestling

After Darby Allin's match with Swerve Strickland on the April 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion MJF hit the ring to try and get in Darby's head. After some back and forth between Allin ...The 'Icon' Sting is back on AEW programming and had some interesting things to say during this week's episode of Dynamite. This week's episode saw the All-Elite promotion continue the build to next ...