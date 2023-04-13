FUNKO ANNUNCIA I NUOVI PRODOTTI A TEMA STAR WARSTRUST SEMPRE IN PRIMA LINEA PER LA SOSTENIBILITÀASUS annuncia quattro GeForce RTX 4070Ghostwire: Tokyo è ora disponibile su Xbox e Game PassAVM: 10G, Wi-Fi 7 e Zigbee alla FTTH Conference 2023NVIDIA annuncia la nuova GeForce RTX 4070Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy annunciatoPath of Exile: Crucible – disponibile nuovo aggiornamentoSYNCED: la solo mode in demo per un periodo di tempo limitatoRusted Moss ora disponibile su SteamUltime Blog

AEW | Jeff Hardy è tornato! Grande reazione del pubblico e The Firm avvisati

AEW: Jeff Hardy è tornato! Grande reazione del pubblico e The Firm avvisati (Di giovedì 13 aprile 2023) Matt Hardy ci aveva provato a ingannare tutti. Ad inizio settimana, nel vlog di Isiah Kassidy aveva detto che il fratello Jeff ne aveva ancora per 6-8 settimane dopo essersi operato ad un occhio, pur confermando che era pronto a tornare con un nuovo atteggiamento, sempre più dedito alla sobrietà. Jeff Hardy era assente dagli show televisivi AEW da quasi un anno, quando per l’ennesima volta nella sua travagliata carriera e vita era stato beccato alla guida in stato di ebrezza e tratto in arresto. Jeff ancora una volta ha provato ad uscire dalla dipendenza, anche grazie all’aiuto della AEW che lo ha “costretto” ad andare in rehab e adesso è pronto al suo ennesimo ritorno sul ring. Aiuto provvidenziale Durante Dynamite Ethan Page si è presentato visibilmente contrariato sul ring e ha chiamato ...
