2023 China Brand Festival Women's Forum Successfully Held

Zhengzhou City Brand Slogan Released BEIJING, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/



The 16th China Brand Festival Women's Forum, themed "Bloom Your Beauty", was hosted by TopBrand Union and sponsored by the Zhengzhou Municipal Government at the Zhengzhou International Convention and Exhibition Center from April 7th to 9th, 2023. Over 2,000 entrepreneurs, experts, and political leaders from across the country gathered in Zhengzhou for the event. Thousands of people swarmed into the conference center and the event has received rave reviews. Brand building has become a key solution for Chinese entrepreneurs to better cope with risks and challenges. In recent years, the influence of Women entrepreneurs has risen

