Tottenham, la RSPCA indaga su Richarlison: i suoi cani abbaiano e disturbano i vicini (Di mercoledì 12 aprile 2023) Non c’è pace per l’attaccante del Tottenham Richarlison. Il brasiliano, infatti, è finito al centro di un’indagine della Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, ente di beneficenza che opera in Inghilterra e nel Galles e che promuove il benessere degli animali. Stando a quanto riportato dal ‘Sun’, i suoi cani, un Siberian husky e un Labrador, avrebbero fatto arrabbiare i vicini di casa perché abbaiano in continuazione. I vicini del calciatore si sono sfogati lamentandosi di quando accaduto: “Non abbiamo tregua, i cani abbiano costantemente”. SportFace. Leggi su sportface
Richarilson: Spurs man faces RSPCA investigation over complaints about his dogsRicharlison has not had the easiest start to life at Tottenham Hotspur. And now, The Sun have reported those troubles also extend to life off the pitch, with the Brazilian the subject of an RSPCA ...
