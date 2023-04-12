FUNKO ANNUNCIA I NUOVI PRODOTTI A TEMA STAR WARSTRUST SEMPRE IN PRIMA LINEA PER LA SOSTENIBILITÀASUS annuncia quattro GeForce RTX 4070Ghostwire: Tokyo è ora disponibile su Xbox e Game PassAVM: 10G, Wi-Fi 7 e Zigbee alla FTTH Conference 2023NVIDIA annuncia la nuova GeForce RTX 4070Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy annunciatoPath of Exile: Crucible – disponibile nuovo aggiornamentoSYNCED: la solo mode in demo per un periodo di tempo limitatoRusted Moss ora disponibile su SteamUltime Blog

The Legend of Zelda | Tears of the Kingdom avrà un trailer finale domani

The Legend

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tuttotek©

zazoom
Commenta
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom avrà un trailer finale domani (Di mercoledì 12 aprile 2023) Il terzo trailer di Tears of the Kingdom probabilmente sarà anche quello finale: domani vedremo “le ultime” dal mondo di The Legend of Zelda Ad un mese esatto dal lancio di The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, il marketing del gioco sta effettivamente accelerando e, con tempismo impeccabile vista la nostra iniziativa a riguardo, stiamo per ricevere il trailer finale del titolo. Finora i dettagli sul gioco hanno scarseggiato, ma le prime alzate di veli vere e proprie si sono viste con i dieci minuti di gameplay. A quanto pare, però, i tempi sono maturi per un ultimo video prima dell’uscita. Naturalmente il senso di finalità potrebbe venir meno al day one, ma se ...
Leggi su tuttotek
Advertising

twitter Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... NintendoItalia : Non perderti l'ultimo trailer prima dell'uscita di The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom. Il trailer sarà trasme… - PokeBG15_ : RT @NintendoItalia: Non perderti l'ultimo trailer prima dell'uscita di The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom. Il trailer sarà trasmesso… - infoitscienza : Nintendo Switch OLED: disponibile l'edizione speciale The Legend of Zelda - infoitscienza : The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: terzo e ultimo trailer domani, vediamo i dettagli - infoitscienza : The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom avrà un trailer finale domani -

Domani, 13 aprile, sarà una data da segnare per i fan di Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom  è uno dei giochi più attesi di maggio, sebbene a quanto pare domani " 13 aprile 2023 " sarà una data che i fan ricorderanno senz'altro. Il sequel del celebre ...

The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom: domani 13 aprile nuovo trailer

Manca sempre meno all'atteso The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom , e Nintendo continua a caricare l'hype dei fan. Dopo il corposo gameplay di fine marzo, spiegato direttamente dal producer Eiji Aonuma, è in arrivo un nuovo ...

Zelda Tears of The Kingdom, i fan vogliono il ritorno di una feature specifica

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom è uno dei giochi più attesi delle prossime settimane, sebbene negli ultimi tempi i fan si siano dati appuntamento per chiedere a gran voce una feature in ...

The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure - Recensione  GameScore

Amnesia: The Bunker rinviato di un'altra settimana, nuova data di lancio

quando molti altri titoli sono in arrivo sul mercato", ha detto Frictional Games in un comunicato stampa (in quel periodo esce The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, ndr). "Frictional Games ...

Tre giochi indimenticabili per Nintendo Wii: qual è il vostro preferito

Un'opera indimenticabile, esattamente come il suo seguito Super Mario Galaxy 2 pubblicato tre anni dopo. The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword Unico episodio completamente inedito a sbarcare sulla console ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Legend
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : The Legend Legend Zelda Tears Kingdom avrà