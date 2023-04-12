The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom avrà un trailer finale domani (Di mercoledì 12 aprile 2023) Il terzo trailer di Tears of the Kingdom probabilmente sarà anche quello finale: domani vedremo “le ultime” dal mondo di The Legend of Zelda Ad un mese esatto dal lancio di The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, il marketing del gioco sta effettivamente accelerando e, con tempismo impeccabile vista la nostra iniziativa a riguardo, stiamo per ricevere il trailer finale del titolo. Finora i dettagli sul gioco hanno scarseggiato, ma le prime alzate di veli vere e proprie si sono viste con i dieci minuti di gameplay. A quanto pare, però, i tempi sono maturi per un ultimo video prima dell’uscita. Naturalmente il senso di finalità potrebbe venir meno al day one, ma se ... Leggi su tuttotek (Di mercoledì 12 aprile 2023) Il terzodiof theprobabilmente sarà anche quellovedremo “le ultime” dal mondo di TheofAd un mese esatto dal lancio di Theofof the, il marketing del gioco sta effettivamente accelerando e, con tempismo impeccabile vista la nostra iniziativa a riguardo, stiamo per ricevere ildel titolo. Finora i dettagli sul gioco hanno scarseggiato, ma le prime alzate di veli vere e proprie si sono viste con i dieci minuti di gameplay. A quanto pare, però, i tempi sono maturi per un ultimo video prima dell’uscita. Naturalmente il senso di finalità potrebbe venir meno al day one, ma se ...

