FUNKO ANNUNCIA I NUOVI PRODOTTI A TEMA STAR WARSTRUST SEMPRE IN PRIMA LINEA PER LA SOSTENIBILITÀASUS annuncia quattro GeForce RTX 4070Ghostwire: Tokyo è ora disponibile su Xbox e Game PassAVM: 10G, Wi-Fi 7 e Zigbee alla FTTH Conference 2023NVIDIA annuncia la nuova GeForce RTX 4070Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy annunciatoPath of Exile: Crucible – disponibile nuovo aggiornamentoSYNCED: la solo mode in demo per un periodo di tempo limitatoRusted Moss ora disponibile su SteamUltime Blog

The Continental | il teaser della serie evento regala le prime scene dello spinoff di John Wick

The Continental

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

zazoom
Commenta
The Continental: il teaser della serie evento regala le prime scene dello spinoff di John Wick (Di mercoledì 12 aprile 2023) La serie evento The Continental, ideata come spinoff di John Wick, ha ora un teaser che regala le prime spettacolari sequenze del progetto. Il primo teaser annuncia che arriverà a settembre sugli schermi di tutto il mondo The Continental, la serie evento ambientata nel mondo di John Wick che sarà distribuita a livello internazionale da prime Video. Nel breve filmato condiviso online si possono vedere numerosi assassini in azione prima che venga mostrato il famoso hotel dove possono rifugiarsi e stare al sicuro. Al centro della trama di The Continental ci sarà l'hotel in cui gli ...
Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising

twitter Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... UniMoviesBlog : The Continental: il teaser trailer della serie prequel di John Wick #JohnWick #TheContinental - IlCineocchio : Teaser per #TheContinental (miniserie spin-off di #JohnWick): alle origini dell'hotel degli assassini - badtasteit : #TheContinental: sparatorie e scontri nel primo teaser dell'evento televisivo in tre parti - harry_james : #TheContinentalFromTheWorldofJohnWick trailer e poster della miniserie - Compilations90 : -

The Continental: il teaser della serie evento regala le prime scene dello spinoff di John Wick

Il primo teaser annuncia che arriverà a settembre sugli schermi di tutto il mondo The Continental , la serie evento ambientata nel mondo di John Wick che sarà distribuita a livello internazionale da Prime Video. Nel breve filmato condiviso online si possono vedere numerosi ...

The Continental: From the World of John Wick, trailer e poster della miniserie

Trailer e poster di The Continental: From the World of John Wick, la miniserie evento di tre episodi che debutterà su Peacock a ...

The Continental: "Si prega di non disturbare" nel nuovo poster dello spin - off di John Wick

Dopo la prima locandina di The Continental , la serie spin - off di John Wick che arriverà prossimamente su Peacock e che fungerà da prequel alla saga cinematografica con Keanu Reeves , ne arriva una seconda molto più sporca e ...

The Continental: il primo poster della serie spinoff di John Wick | TV  BadTaste.it Cinema

The Continental John Wick spinoff: Release window, cast, plot, & more

Here’s everything we know about John Wick’s upcoming spinoff, The Continental, a prequel series that will begin streaming on Peacock this year. John Wick’s rise in popularity currently shows no sign ...

New John Wick TV series The Continental gets first teaser trailer

The first teaser trailer for The Continental, a new TV show set in the world of the John Wick movies, has just dropped and we can't wait to see it. It's going to be sort of a prequel spin-off type of ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Continental
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : The Continental Continental teaser della serie evento