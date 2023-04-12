The Continental: il teaser della serie evento regala le prime scene dello spinoff di John Wick (Di mercoledì 12 aprile 2023) La serie evento The Continental, ideata come spinoff di John Wick, ha ora un teaser che regala le prime spettacolari sequenze del progetto. Il primo teaser annuncia che arriverà a settembre sugli schermi di tutto il mondo The Continental, la serie evento ambientata nel mondo di John Wick che sarà distribuita a livello internazionale da prime Video. Nel breve filmato condiviso online si possono vedere numerosi assassini in azione prima che venga mostrato il famoso hotel dove possono rifugiarsi e stare al sicuro. Al centro della trama di The Continental ci sarà l'hotel in cui gli ...Leggi su movieplayer
