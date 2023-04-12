RISULTATI: MLW Underground 11.04.23 (Di mercoledì 12 aprile 2023) Amici di ZonaWrestling bentornati con una nuova puntata di MLW Underground. Andiamo subito a vedere i RISULTATI dello show svoltosi stanotte. Dumpster Match: Matthew Justice sconfigge Mance Warner, Microman e Real1 No Ropes Catch Style Match: Daveyh Jr. batte Alex Kane AKIRA sconfigge Calvin Tankman Leggi su zonawrestling
