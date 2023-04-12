nShift improves Checkout user experience with real-time ETAs and Badges (Di mercoledì 12 aprile 2023) LONDON, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/
nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management and shipment software, today announces significant enhancements to its Checkout platform. An improved Estimated time of Arrival (ETA) capability takes direct feeds from nShift's real-time connections to carriers. The retailer can give customers highly accurate delivery dates based on actual carrier status, at the point of purchase. New Badges promote the shipping options available to customers, by enabling merchants to add icons that signify the types of delivery on offer. This could include adding green leaves adjacent to eco-friendly shipping options or a lightning bolt icon next to express delivery. For shoppers, the Badges enable them to quickly ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
